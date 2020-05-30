Bollywood actor arranges Chartered flight to airlift Migrant laborers from Kerala

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, came to the rescue of 167 migrants stuck in Kerala by arranging a special chartered flight to help them reach their home in Odisha. The group, comprising 147 women and 20 men, were airlifted by an Air Asia chartered flight from Kochi, Nedumbassery to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“When I decided to come forward in support of these migrant workers who have been stranded, all that I had in my mind was how I can help reunite them with their families and homes,” Sonu said in a statement.

The Bollywood star thanked the national carrier for its immediate response and interest in supporting this endeavor. “AirAsia India has been very appreciative that this Umeed Ki Udan may be the first flight for many of them. The Allstars of AirAsia who have been part of this journey has been true Covid warriors and have done everything possible to make the guests on board comfortable,” Sonu said.

Sonu Sood, often portraying villainous and character roles in Bollywood movies showed he had a heart of gold by reaching out to help migrant laborers and medical aide workers during the tough times of Covid.