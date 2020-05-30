Coronavirus : 2 Test positive for Covid-19 at Ministry of External Affairs

At least two people working at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have tested positive for COVID-19, and the government has asked several officials to self-quarantine as a precaution, according to a source and internal emails seen by Reuters.

A person who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry’s Central Europe division in New Delhi, while the other worked as a legal officer in the law division, the emails showed.

“As per protocol, all members of the CE Division have been asked to go for self quarantine for 14 days and work from home,” the ministry advised in an internal email on May 27, which was reviewed by Reuters.

In a separate email on Friday, all officials who came into direct contact with the legal officer, who tested positive for the coronavirus, were also asked to self-quarantine.

The ministry did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.