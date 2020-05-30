Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 366,000 globally

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 6-million mark taking positive patients toll to 6,026,375 with 3,66,418 deaths while 2,656,144 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,793,530 including 104,542 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 4,68,338 including 27,944 deaths and Russia with 3,87,623 cases including 4,374 deaths.

With new U.S. economic numbers highlighting the rough road ahead for a hoped-for rebound, President Donald Trump on Friday took aim at the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their roles in the pandemic’s devastation.

Trump announced that the United States will end its support for WHO, charging it didn’t respond adequately to the health crisis because of China’s ‘total control’ over the global organization. Trump said Chinese officials ‘ignored’ their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the agency to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.