Coronavirus : Govt to conduct clinical trial of cow urine-dung based Covid-19 vaccine

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, under the Government of India has said that it will soon start the clinical trial of a COVID-19 medicine derived from panchgavya — cow’s milk, butter, ghee, dung and urine.

Dr. Vallabh Kathiria, Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog,said that the clinical trials of the medicine will begin soon using protocols used to test allopathic medicines.

Dr Kathiria said, “The effectiveness of Panchgavya medicine is known in India for centuries but not established in modern scientific context. Today, when the world is struggling to find a medicine for Covid-19, there is a distinct possibility that Panchgavya medicine may give us an effective treatment or cure.”

The trial will be conducted in 10 hospitals in the country beginning in Gujarat. Initially it will be conducted at the Civil hospital in Rajkot followed by Ahmedabad and Surat. Trials will also be carried out in Vardha, Pune, Hyderabad and Jodhpur.

This is not the first time there is a proposal to carry out a clinical trial of immunity-boosting ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ to check its efficacy in tackling the deadly COVID-19. Researchers at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had proposed to send it to a task force formed by the government for scientific validation of Ayurveda and traditional medicinal formulas through research institutions in tackling COVID-19.

While the effectiveness of Panchagavya to treat any ailment is yet to be scientifically proven several people who claimed that they have been cured by the medicine.

The most notable of them is BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who claims that she was cured of breast cancer after she consumed gau mutra (cow urine) and panchgavya mixed ayurvedic herbs.

Dr SS Rajput, cardiovascular surgeon at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow had however rejected the BJP leader’s claim. He said that he had operated Pragya first in 2008 at the Mumbai’s JJ Hospital when she had developed a tumor in the right breast. She was operated again in 2012 after the tumor recurred.