Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt announces exemption of road tax for vehicles

In a relief for private bus owners amid the lockdown, the Odisha government on Friday announced exemption of road tax for passenger buses for April, May and June. Bus operations completely stopped since March 22 due to the coronavirus lockdown and therefore, the taxes will not be collected from the vehicle owners, a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department said.

Meanwhile, the All Odisha Bus Owners Association decided to resume bus services a day after the state government assured that their demand for exemption of motor vehicle (MV) tax for three months will be considered.

Private buses have started operating within the state from Thursday.