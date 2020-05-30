DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19: King of Saudi Arabia makes important decision

May 30, 2020, 04:35 pm IST

The Prophet Mosque in the holy city of Medina  will be reopened for worshippers. The Holy Mosque will reopened from Sunday under strict health precautions against the novel coronavirus. The Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz has approved the  plan for this.

Beginning from Sunday, congregation prayers will be allowed again in mosques across Saudi Arabia except in Mecca.

The head of  General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques,  Shaikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudeis    has endorsed the plan for the gradual reopening of the Prophet Mosque after the king’s approval.

The reopening will be limited to courtyards and expansions, not the old building of the holy site, the presidency added. Worshippers will have access to maximum 40 per cent of the mosque’s capacity, it said.

In March, Saudi authorities suspended prayers in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina .

