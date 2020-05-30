Covid-19: State government withdraws complete lockdown on Sundays

The ‘complete lockdown’ imposed on Sundays were withdrawn by the Karnataka state government. This was announced on today. As per the new order by the government,the regular services would continue in the state between 7 am – 7 pm.

“There will be no complete lockdown on Sunday in the interest of the general public of the state. Normal day to day life will continue tomorrow,” Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The decision was taken after receiving feedback from various sectors. As the state is preparing to open up all economic activities post lockdown 4.0 that will end on May 31, representatives of various industry organizations have appealed to the government to allow them to resume their activities.