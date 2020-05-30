Covid-19 Updates: 2355 People tested positive for Covid-19 in Qatar

2355 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Qatar. This is the highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections in Qatar. The total number of confirmed cases in Qatar has reached at 55,262.

5,235 recoveries were also reported. This has taken the total number of recovered people in Qatar to 25,839, leaving 29,387 active cases under treatment.

No new deaths were reported today, keeping the death toll in the country at 36.

5,091 new COVID-19 tests has been conducted in last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 217,988.