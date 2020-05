603 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oman. This was announced on Saturday by the Health Ministry. The newly diagnosed cases include 260 Omanis and 343 foreign residents.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has reached at 10,423. 2 new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported taking the death toll to 42. The latest deaths were a 76-year-old Omani man and a foreign resident aged 43. The overall recoveries in Oman stand at 2,396 .