Delhi Riots: Left activist Natasha Narwal booked under UAPA

Delhi police has booked a left ‘activist’ named -Natasha Narwal belonging to ‘Pinjra Tod’ group under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

Natasha was earlier arrested by the police with her friend Devangna Kalita. And now the special cell re-arrested Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, a day after a Delhi court sent the two accused to Tihar Jail for 14 days for their involvement in the anti-Hindu riots.

Both the women are founding members of Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015.They are currently in judicial custody till June 11.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.