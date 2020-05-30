DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Army officer Major Suman Gawani honoured with UN Peacekeeping award

May 30, 2020, 06:30 pm IST

An Indian Army officer,  Major Suman Gawani was honoured with UN Peacekeeping award.  Major Suman Gawani  served as a woman peacekeeper in the conflict-torn South Sudan last year. Major Suman Gawani  has been conferred with “United Nations (UN) military gender advocate of the year” award.

A military observer in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) from November 2018-December 2019, Major Gawani received the honour on 29 May from UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an online ceremony organised out of New York.

“I deep it a great honour to receive this award, which I dedicate with great pride to all Indian peacekeepers. Women and children are the most vulnerable and worst-hit during conflict situations”, said Major Suman Gawani.

Major Gawani received the prestigious honour along with Brazilian naval officer Commander Carla Monteiro de Castro Araujo.

