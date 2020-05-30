DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

India’s Foreign exchange reserves rises

May 30, 2020, 05:09 pm IST

The    foreign exchange reserves of India has rose by over US Dollar 3 billion during the week ended 22 May. This was informed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India’s Forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

As per RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall Forex reserves increased to US Dollar 490.044 billion from US Dollar  487.039 billion reported for the week ended 15 May. On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the Forex reserves, edged higher by  US Dollar  3.035 billion to US Dollar  451.706 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased by US Dollar 127 million to  US Dollar  32.779 billion. The  SDR value inched up by  US Dollar 8 million to US Dollar  1.432 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by US Dollar  89 million to US Dollar  4.12 billion.

