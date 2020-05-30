DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Militants killed in an encounter in Kulgam

May 30, 2020, 11:05 am IST
militants
militants killed in Jammu Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, according to a police official.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The search operation is on in the area and further details are awaited.

