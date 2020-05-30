Pfizer claims Covid cure drug now in final stages

Pfizer-the the US pharmaceutical giant had claimed it had successfully developed an effective medicine for Covid-19 disease and the drug will be made available in stores by October.

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla in an interview clarified that the human trials for the undisclosed medicine are returning very prospective results, and the drug could be made available by October this year. Bourla said Pfizer is collaborating with the German pharmaceutical company Biotech for the development and commercial manufacture of the Covid drug.

Meanwhile, another joint venture of Oxford University and pharma company Astro Zeneca has disclosed the development of a Covid vaccine by the end of this year.