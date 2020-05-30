Sex and Life :Take special care of these things while having sex

If you are going to have sex with your partner for the first time then it is obvious that the more anxious you are, the more nervous you will be. Because you don’t know anything about your partner’s likes and dislikes and because of nervousness you are not able to ask them anything. Many times due to these same rules, you make some such mistakes that your partner does not like. In such a situation, if you are going to have sex with your partner for the first time and you do not understand what you should take care of during this moment, then we are going to give you some tips through which your nervousness will be reduced. And you will be able to enjoy the sex period without any nervousness with your partner.

Take special care of comfort:

Keep in mind that you should move towards sex only when both you and your partner are fully prepared and comfortable for it. Do not impose yourself on each other, but understand each other and then move towards sex. So that both you and your partner can enjoy this special moment.

Take care of sexual hygiene:

During intercourse there is no kind of infection and your partner should not have any kind of problem, so it is most important for sexual hygiene. Therefore, before and after sex, clean your private part thoroughly and usually keep your private part clean, so that you do not have to run for it suddenly before sex. Also, wash your hands well before sex.

Take care of safe sex:

As you are going to be intimate with your partner for the first time. In such a situation, keep a condom with you to avoid unwanted pregnancy, infection and any kind of disease. At the same time, lubrication may also be a problem due to sex for the first time. To avoid problems in lubrication, keep a lube tube with you.

Take work with restraint:

If you are going to have sex for the first time, then work with restraint and do not make any disturbance in hurry. Do not force your partner for sex immediately, first talk about love. Understand each other’s mood and only then move towards sex. During this time, if the partner is not ready for anything or refuses for anything, then do not force. This may cause a wrong impact on your partner.

Avoid Fake Orgasm:

Many times it happens that people show fake orgasm to please their partner. If you do not get an orgasm in sex, then do not pretend to be fake orgasm, because you cannot continue it for a long time. Due to which, your relationship may get upset in future. So avoid showing any kind of looks with the partner.