Swelled feet ! Never postpone a meeting with doctor

Sarika Gupta works as an Upper Division Clerk in Pune Municipal Corporation.She is just 38 years but now limps her way back to her desk after morning meetings. She had pain in her joints and her feet swells quickly after doing desk work that her footwear seemed a misfit. The change in her gait was noted by her colleagues and they asked her to do a routine check-up.In the check-up her BP turned out to be 170/110.The doctor was amused by the high blood pressure and asked if she had the condition before. Sarika replied it was the first time she is checking her BP.

Most of us have a similar experience to share regarding the diagnosis of high BP for the first time.But the widespread medical condition-highly linked to the current lifestyle will shoot out its pilot symptoms very early before its onset.

The early signals of the body reminding you to correct your lifestyle and diet starts with your mind. Losing the sharpness to think is considered an early symptom of the onset of high BP.You will quickly lose tracks owing to confusion often disguised as fatigue. Severe headaches and blurred vision may follow. When you start ignoring these minimal cues, the body starts giving you major alarms including swelled feet, difficulty in breathing, and Chest pain.

Doctor Neena Behel says the BP directly relates to several heart conditions. The heart, an organ responsible for pushing oxygenated blood into intercellular spaces for the metabolic use of specific organs, also pulls back deoxygenated blood through veins. Proper pressure is required for the blood to do this basic function. Kidneys perform the filtration of impure blood through the pressure difference in its nephrons.

The heart pumps blood 70-75 times a minute to maintain a healthy BP of 120/80. But the fat deposit in arteries and veins cements in course of time causing the walls of blood vessels to lose its flexibility. Even if the BP marks 130/90 it should not be taken lightly.180/120 is a reading when urgent medical care is required.

Conditions that lead to high BP:

Hereditary: High BP has strong links to your genetics. If your parents are affected, the chances for you to have this ‘inheritance’ is very likely. You can reject this unwarranted inheritance by following a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.

Unhealthy lifestyle: A sedentary lifestyle is a major cause of high BP. Sleeping late at night, waking very late at the morning which is a common shift workers routine will inviting high BP. Keeping away from sunlight and lack of hard physical activities are also a known cause. All these are pullers to Obesity and Kidney diseases which are a frequent co-morbidity condition for high BP.

Remember that the Indian tongue is trained to take in a very high amount of Sodium through our food. Most Indian foods are very salty to visiting foreign tourists, which also explains why this lifestyle disease is very common in India. Please heed the advice on tobacco products: it surely does kill. Tobacco is proven to adversely affect the health of the circulatory system.