Top Bollywood actress who were victims of domestic violence

Often we link domestic violence to middle-class families, with most of the reports highlighting a drunk male using force against his fair sex partner. This mindset arises as the relationships are quite strained with several financial and social aspects come into play in a middle-class family. But the reality says a different story -that the use of force in relationships is quite common in financially and socially elite strata of society.

In his famous book “Men are from Mars Women are from Venus”, John Gray says the innate way of the male psyche to act more physically and the female psyche to act in the inward planes of human existence. Domestic violence is following an ever-increasing curve all over the world despite the strict laws meant to reduce it. Here are a few celebrities who went through domestic violence despite being from elite highly educated families.

Aishwarya Rai: Yes, the former miss world is said to mask a black eye with her eye gear while she was on a relationship with Bollywood hunk Salman Khan. But both Aish and Salman had never talked about this openly. But Aishwarya gave a hint that she was a victim of domestic violence, and that too in the prestigious Cannes film festival.

Shweta Tiwari: The SRK blockbuster, ‘Swadesh’ fame Shweta Tiwari divorced her husband Raja Chowdhary allegedly after suffering domestic abuse for several years. She got married at a young age and was a devoted wife. The highly aggressive nature of Raja Chowdhary became more evident when he was a contestant in Big Boss and often resorted to violence inebriated state.

Karishma Kapoor: You heard it right, the 90’s princess of Bollywood from the Kapoor family is a single mother now and she divorced her husband after filing domestic violence against husband Sanjay and mother-in-law. She alleges that Sanjay severely beats her-teaming up with his mother.

Rati Agnihotri: Rati Agnihotri divorced her longtime husband Anil Virvaani in 2015. They were married since 1985 and the cause of their divorce is also blamed for domestic violence. Rati filed a case against Anil that she was tortured for a long time in their relationship.

Yuktha Mukhi: Yet another Miss World from India, Yuktha Mukhi was tortured by her husband for dowry. It is blamed to be the main reason for her split with Prince Tuli.