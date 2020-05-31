5 steps for getting instant PAN card using Aadhar card

Anyone with an Aadhar card can get an instant PAN card for free. The soft copy format of the e-PAN card can be used in the same way as a laminated PAN card and the process just takes 10 minutes.

A PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like applying for a home loan, debit or credit card, paying income tax, filing income tax returns, and opening a bank account. Here are the 5 easy steps to follow to apply for a PAN card.

1 Open income tax department e-filing portal. Click on the ‘Instant PAN through Aadhaar’ link on the portal, then select ‘Get New PAN’. You will be asked to share your Aadhaar number after which you get an OTP (one-time-password) on your registered mobile number. Once you enter the OTP, all your Aadhaar details will be validated from the UIDAI database and PAN card will be issued.

2 The PAN card can be downloaded in pdf format which contains a QR code having your demographic details such as name, date of birth, and photograph. You can download the e-PAN by using the 15-digit acknowledgment number sent to you after completing the application process. A soft copy is also sent to the applicant’s email id, if it is registered with Aadhaar. The income tax department had recently changed rules to make e-PAN equivalent to laminated PAN card.

3 The PAN card can also be obtained through NSDL and UTITSL but with charges, whereas the income tax department’s portal offers it free.NSDL and UTITSL give a 10 digit alphanumeric number which comes with a charge.

4 Under the instant PAN facility, you do not need to fill up a detailed application form as all the data is fetched from Aadhaar. With this, the two identity documents also get interlinked automatically and you can then use them interchangeably according to income tax rules.

5 According to the income tax department, it takes only 10 minutes for the e-PAN card after submitting the application. More than 6.7 lakh such instant PAN cards have been issued.