Actress Priyanka Chopra’s dance video with Nick Jonas goes viral : Watch Here

In an old video showing singer Nick Jonas dancing with actress wife Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced online. The clip, now going viral across social media platforms, was originally posted in September 2019. One can see in the recording, Nick is dancing with complete enthusiasm while wife Priyanka tries to match steps with him. The song, Hauli Hauli playing in the background is from Ajay Devgn-starrer, De De Pyaar De.

Nick is dressed in a black overcoat with off-white patch. On the other hand, Priyanka is wearing a yellow co-ord set with embellishment on the skirt. Priyanka is shaking legs with her husband but his expressions break her into uncontrollable laughter.