Actress Sara Ali Khan shares her funny transformation video on Instagram : Watch Here

Actress Sara Ali Khan worked hard for her weight loss transformation and she loves to show it off. In her latest IGTV?video, Sara has shared her journey from ‘Sara ka sara’ to ‘Sara ka aadha’.

“Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara),” she captioned her post. The video begins with a couple of clips of her ‘before’ look. Sara is seen smiling on a flight and posing on top of a big rock. It is then followed by clips of her doing pilates, some cardio exercises, swimming in the ocean, riding bikes and throwing some punches. It ends with a familiar video of her and her brother Ibrahim, acting out a dramatic Bollywood scene. The clip was also shown at her Koffee With Karan debut.