Coronavirus Lockdown : State govt relaxes conditions for TV serial shooting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami Saturday announced further relaxation in television shooting in the state.In a statement issued he said the television serial shooting will be allowed from May 31 onwards with a maximum of 60 persons at the spot including actors and technicians.

Earlier the government had fixed the number of persons at the shooting spot at 20.

The other conditions that the government had earlier laid down were: Shooting is allowed only indoors or in the houses having compound walls; No shooting is allowed in public places, except in rural and on COVID-19 containment areas; No permission for onlookers; Spraying of disinfectant before and after the shooting at the shoot spots; Barring actors, all others should wear masks and maintain social distance.

During breaks actors too should wear masks; All equipments, vehicles coming to the shooting spots should be sanitized.