Death of Gharial in Delhi zoo: 5 staffs found guilty

An inquiry panel deemed 5 staffs of the Delhi zoo guilty of criminal negligence, after a badly decomposed body of a Gharial was found on April 27. The putrefied body of Gharial was full of maggots and the inference was that the animal died at least 3 days ago.

The panel found five employees of the zoo, Assistant Keepers Deep Kumar and Vinod Kumar, Head Keeper Rajbir Singh, Biological Assistant Manoj Kumar, and Veterinary Officer Abhijit Bhawal — guilty of “negligence and dereliction of duty”.

“The opinion of experts that the carcass was three days’ old was supported by collateral and scientific evidence of observation of maggots in the carcass, its putrefaction and the foul smell emanating from it,” a three-member inquiry panel said in its report.