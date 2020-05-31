Indian tech geek gets 75 lakh from Apple for spotting a bug

A 27-year-old Indian developer, Bhavuk Jain was rewarded $100,000 (over Rs 75.5 lakh) by Apple for pointing out a bug in Sign-in verification in Apple account verification.

A software glitch- known as ‘Zero vulnerability bug crept in with a patch update in Apple’ software, which if unnoticed could have allowed a hacker to break into the user’s Apple account to gain access to third party apps like Giphy, Airbnb, Spotify, and Dropbox.

Bhawuk Jain holds a BTech degree in Electronics and communication and first noted the bug when signing in with Apple ID, and the third party apps were accessed without any further additional verifications.

Jain is a full-time bug bounty hunter trying to make the internet a safer place for everyone.