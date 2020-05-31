Lockdown 5.0 : Centre issues fresh guidelines for Unlock 1.0 ; Here’s all you need to know

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 1.According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

The current phase of re-opening, ‘Unlock 1’, will have an economic focus.

All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.

In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc, will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories (UT).

State Governments/UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. MoHFW will prepare SOPs for these institutions.

With the latest guidelines, only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country from June 1. The services that continue to remain suspended are:

-International air travel of passengers

-Operation of metro rail

-Cinema halls

-Gymnasiums

-Swimming pools

-Entertainment parks

-Theatres

-Bars and auditoriums,

-Assembly halls and similar places

-Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations.

In Phase III, dates for the opening of the above activities will be decided based on an assessment of the situation. However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones.

All these services will be allowed to resume after a discussion of the state governments with the Centre. However, the dates of the discussions are not out yet.

The containment zones will be demarcated by the state/ UT governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities will be allowed.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods

The home ministry has also removed all restrictions on intra-state and inter-state movement of people. However, the night curfew will continue to remain in force with a revised schedule. The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, will be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am from June 1.

No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of people, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movements, and the related procedures will have to be followed, the MHA guidelines said.