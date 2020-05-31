These Indian actresses slapped co-stars for misbehaving during shooting

There are many ones who are molested or touched inappropriately by their co-stars, producers or directors. Especially there are many actresses who have suffered it. Some of the victims choose to ignore while others choose to teach a good lesson to them.

Radhika Apte

She herself revealed that while working in south Indian Cinema, a famous South Indian actor started to tickle her feet. At the same moment, she just slapped him to teach him a good lesson.

Scarlett Wilson

Scarlett is an English model and dancer working in Indian film industry. She was also seen in the ‘Manohari’ of the film ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. During the shooting of the song ‘Manohari’, she slapped her co-star Umakant Rai for touching her in a wrong way.

Jaya Prada

She was 80’s favorite actress as well as politician. It is said that she had slapped her co-star Dalip Tahil.