This actress prepares meals for migrants during COVID-19 lockdown : Watch Video

The migrant workers and the poor are the worst affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the daily wage earners, their income has been hit and affected their survival. There are many who are trying to help the needy in various forms. From providing food or any other necessary items, individuals are trying every possible way to help them. South actress Nidhhi Agerwal is also doing her bit by arranging meals for the migrants.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who is predominantly known for her works in the Telugu film industry, had shared a picture on Twitter in which she can be seen preparing meals for migrants. She was seen preparing bread and jam and packing it in aluminium foils. Today, while talking about the migrants, PM Narendra Modi said in his speech, “There is no section in our country that has not faced difficulty and is not in trouble. And the worst-affected by this crisis are the poor and labourers. Their suffering and pain cannot be expressed in words.”