This is what OTT platform Netflix has to share regarding George Floyd’s death

Streaming giant Netflix has taken a stand for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The movement aims to highlight the racial violence and systemic racism the African-American community faces in the United States.

Netflix tweeted from the official handle, “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

The tweet has received widespread praise. Ava DuVernay, who collaborated with Netflix on When They See Us, a miniseries on five African-American males who were falsely accused of raping and assaulting a woman in New York’s Central Park, has also commended the move.

Read the tweet here: