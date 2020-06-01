4-year-old girl child raped and killed

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl child was brutally raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh. The dead body of the child was recovered from a well in Chhatarpur. As per police the child was raped between the intervening night of May 28 and May 29. The body was recovered on Friday.
Police has registered a case and the investigation in the case is underway.
Madhya Pradesh: Body of a 4-year-old girl was recovered from a well in Chhatarpur on May 29. Kumar Saurabh, SP says,"the incident happened on the intervening night of May 28-29. Her post mortem report confirms sexual assault and homicide. Investigation is being done." pic.twitter.com/yLf4475AKv
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
