4-year-old girl child raped and killed

Jun 1, 2020, 11:57 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl child  was brutally raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh. The dead body of the child was recovered from a  well in Chhatarpur. As per police the child was raped between the intervening night of May 28 and May 29. The body was recovered on Friday.

Police has registered a case and the  investigation in the case is underway.

 

