Abha Paul is an Indian film actress and model. She started her career in modeling and acting in 2005. She has worked in the Hindi film Kamasutra 3D (2013).

Abha Paul was born on 7 August 1989 in Mumbai. She started her career through modeling. She is a well-known name in the Mumbai modeling industry. Apart from modeling, she has also contributed to the film industry and major of which is Kamasutra 3D. The film was screened at the Cannes Films Festival in 2013.