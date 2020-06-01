Airline company in gulf country to resumes passenger service

Qatar Airways has officially announced that it will soon resume the passenger flight service. The Doha-based carrier will resume flight service to at least 80 destinations by the end of June. These 80 destinations are spread across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East/Africa.

At present, Qatar Airways is operating flights to over 30 destinations active throughout the Covid-19 crisis to help over 1 million people return home as well as move over 100,000 tons of medical supplies into areas of highest need.

Qatar Airways has earlier announced that it will start flight service to Indian cities by the end of June.