BoycottChineseProducts : Congress supporters want to dismantle Statue of Unity ; Watch Tweets Here

As the world struggles to deal with the imminent threat of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Chinese and Indian troops seem to be heading towards a face-off along the Line of Actual Control or LAC. Both countries have sent troops to the border and aggression seems to be on the rise.

Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired Aamir Khan’s character in the name in the movie 3 Idiots, has urged Indians to boycott “Made in China” products in response to Chinese aggression at the border in Ladakh over the past few weeks. “Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year,” Wangchuk says in a recent video.

Soon,Congress-friendly journalists and Congress supporters took to Twitter to spread misinformation and to demand that the Statue of Unity, world’s tallest statue in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, be dismantled.

The Wire columnist asked whether the Statue of Unity will be dismantled for the economic boycott of China.

Many wanted to dismantle and demolish the statue while claiming that the statue was ‘Made in China’.

Any plan to dismantle the statue of unity? https://t.co/wCXkszWtiF — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) May 31, 2020

Will all those advocating boycott of Chinese products agree to dismantle the Statue of Unity which was built mostly in China? — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 31, 2020

