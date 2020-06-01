Coronavirus : “It is not in my hands, I have nothing to do, sorry”,says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal has recorded 5130 cases of coronavirus as of date. 309 people have died in the state so far. 18 out of 22 districts have recorded coronavirus cases. Kolkata has the highest number of cases, followed by North 24 Parganas. Both regions were also badly affected by cyclone Amphan.

CM Mamata Banerjee has been struggling with the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan and the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

As per a report in The Hindu, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, had announced a number of relaxations in the lockdown to be allowed in the state from June 1.

The CM said, “Public sector and private offices will open from June 8, Schools will remain closed for the month of June. Religious places of worship will open from June 1. Tea and jute industry can function with 100% staff from June 1. Buses will operate but only no standing passengers will be allowed.”

Blaming the railways for the increased coronavirus cases in her state, Banerjee asked whether the railways has turned Shramik Special trains into ‘Corona Express’.

While she admitted that about 5 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state, 75,000 have come via Shramik Special trains. She added that migrant workers from coronavirus hotspots like Mumbai and Delhi are also coming.

Expressing her utter helplessness to stop coronavirus cases in the state, the Bengal CM stated, “It is not in my hands any more. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry.”