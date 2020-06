786 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Oman. This was reported by Oman news agency citing Ministry of Health in the country. 298 of the new cases are Omanis and 488 cases are foreigners.

The overall infections in Oman has rised to 12,223. 6 more deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 50. 286 more people have recovered, taking the country’s overall recoveries to 2,682.