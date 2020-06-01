Covid-19 Updates: 8 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Kuwait

719 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kuwait, raising the country’s total infection tally to 27,762. This was reported by the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA citing the Health Ministry. The new cases are 265 Kuwaitis, 156 Indians, 104 Egyptians and 48 Bangladeshis.

8 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection was also reported. The death toll has reached at 220. 200 patients were receiving intensive care treatment. 1,513 more COVID-19 patients had recovered, bringing to 12,899 the recoveries in the country.