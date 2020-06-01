Forex Market: Indian rupee surges up

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has settled higher against the US dollar and remained firm against the USE Dirham. The Indian rupee settled 75.54 against US dollar rising by 8 paise. Indian rupee has settled at 20.50 against UAE dirham.

As per market experts, the foreign fund inflows, weak performance of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank Forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.37% to 97.98.