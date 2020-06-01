DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee surges up

Jun 1, 2020, 04:37 pm IST

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has settled higher against the US dollar and remained firm against the USE Dirham. The Indian rupee settled 75.54  against US dollar rising by 8 paise. Indian rupee has settled at 20.50 against UAE dirham.

As per market experts, the  foreign fund inflows, weak performance of US dollar  and positive opening of  Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank Forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘dollar index’, which measures  the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.37%  to 97.98.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close