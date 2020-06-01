DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Government seals state borders for a week in fight against coronavirus

Jun 1, 2020, 07:43 pm IST

The Delhi state government has decided to seal its borders for a week to stop the spread of coronavirus. This was announced on Monday by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Only essential services will be exempted, while government workers can travel using their identity card. Movement will only be allowed with a pass.

” “Delhi borders are to be sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens. We will again take a decision again – after one week – whether to open borders after suggestions from citizens and experts,”  said the  Delhi CM .

Kejriwal said these suggestions could be sent via email ([email protected]), WhatsApp (8800007722) or by dialing 1031 till 5 pm Friday.

 

 

