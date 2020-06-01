Gulf country imposes ban on outdoor work

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has banned working outdoors in open areas during the noon hours from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily until the end of August.

The decision aims to protect labor from the extreme heat of the weather during this period, pointing out that working in these areas during this period of the year is difficult due to harsh climatic conditions, according to which it is difficult to perform work in normal working hours.

The inspection teams in the commission will follow up on the implementation of the decision over a period of three months, and they will launch sudden inspection campaigns on the work sites to monitor any violations, register them and take legal measures against violators.

Violators will be given notice for the first time and then if found again then will be imposed a fine of 100 Dinar for each worker.