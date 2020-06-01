India Meteorological Department makes important announcement about Southwest monsoon

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the arrival of southwest monsoon in Kerala. As per IMD, the southwest monsoon has arrived over the coast of Kerala on Monday on the onset date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month season.

“As per our first stage of monsoon forecast, which was issued on April 15, we are expecting normal monsoon condition with 100% rainfall over the country during September. However, we will be releasing the second stage of the monsoon forecast tomorrow,” said IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Nearly half of the country’s farmland depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans. The monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1 and advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15.