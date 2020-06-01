Indian Army foiled infiltration attempt; killed 13 militants in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army has killed 13 militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Army has foiled two major infiltration bids by neutralizing 13 terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar-Poonch region.

In the first incident, three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists were killed along the LoC in Naushera Sector. In the second incident, 10 more terrorists were reportedly killed by the Indian Army in Mendhar.

In the first incident, a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday. Their infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army troops near Kalal village.

10 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel oops in Mendhar along the LoC in the Jammu division. But as per some media reports the Indian Army destroyed a terror launchpad, opposite the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district killing the 10 terrorists.