Six terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested

Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a Narco-terro module in the state and arrested six terrorist associates of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Budgam district .

The police and CRPF conducted a raid after getting a tip-off and arrested six terrorist associates identified as Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam.

The forces has also seized arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one Pistol Magazine, four Pistol rounds, one Hand grenade, cash Rs 1,55,000 and narcotic drug Heroine from their possession.