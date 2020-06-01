DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Six terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested

Jun 1, 2020, 10:54 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a Narco-terro  module in the state and arrested six terrorist associates of  terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Budgam district .

The police and CRPF conducted a raid after getting a tip-off and arrested six terrorist associates identified as Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam.

The forces has also seized  arms and  ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one Pistol Magazine, four Pistol rounds, one Hand grenade, cash Rs 1,55,000 and narcotic drug  Heroine  from their possession.

 

