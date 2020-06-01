TRAI wants to change mobile number into 11-digit number ? ; Here’s the truth behind the news

Several media houses reported yesterday and on Friday that TRAI has recommended changing the mobile phone numbers in the country from the current 10 digit numbers to 11 digit numbers. But now it has emerged that it was fake news, and media houses misinterpreted a guideline by TRAI to claim that the country is moving to an 11 digit numbering system for mobile numbers.

In a news report titled, “Add a 0 Before Dialling a Mobile Phone Number, Says TRAI”, NDTV had claimed that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended switching from 10 to 11-digit mobile numbers in view of the increasing number of mobile users. As per the report originally published on May 29, the switch from the existing 10-digit number numbers would provide an additional capacity of 10 billion numbers.

The report claimed that TRAI is moving to a 11 digit mobile number system with 9 as the first digit. It also claimed that the existing mobile numbers will also change as the digit 0 will be added before them.