Actress Sunny Leone supports the wildlife learning centre, shares a video of feeding a Giraffe : Watch Here

The lockdown effect has not only put humans in distress but also wildlife. The pain and agony the wildlife is confronting give a very poignant feeling. Actress Sunny Leone in the middle of the crisis has taken the initiative to support the wildlife learning centre.

The actress doing this is feeling blessed and also happy as the wildlife is returning back to life. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video and a picture of hers feeding a Giraffe.

Sunny on her Instagram wrote, “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible.”