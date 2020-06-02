Airline based in India to give 50,000 free flight tickets

A budget airline company based in India has announced that it will provide 50,000 free flight tickets. The low-coast airliner, AirAsia India has announced this.

AirAsia India has announced that under its new initiative the ‘AirAsia RedPass’ it will give 50,000 free domestic flight tickets to doctors for their contribution in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Doctors have been at the forefront of the nation’s fight against the pandemic, working tirelessly to save lives without fearing for their own,” the airline said in a statement.

“As part of this initiative to pay a tribute to doctors, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free seats on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation”, it added.

Under the initiative, doctors have to submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between July 1, 2020, to Sep 30, 2020, with their registration number or ID to the airline (https://air.asia/GCs2R)

“Applications are open till June 12, 2020 with up to 50,000 AirAsia RedPasses available for doctors across the country who would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport,” the statement said

“The RedPass would be valid for a one way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network.”