BoycottChineseProducts : ‘Remove China Apps’ becomes top free app on Playstore ; crosses 5 million downloads

‘Remove China Apps’ has become hugely popular in India, clocking over 50 lakh downloads since its launch earlier this month. The development came amid escalating border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing that has resulted in the rise of anti-China sentiment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile platform, called Remove China Apps, claims to scan and list all Chinese-made apps on users’ phones so that they can remove them. The app is available to download for free. It has gathered positive reviews on Google Play Store and a 4.8 rating.

Remove China Apps is capable of only detecting applications installed by users from Google Play Store or other third-party app stores on their phones, and not the ones already installed on Chinese-made smartphones. The application has been created by a Jaipur-based company called OneTouch AppLabs.

Social media has been flooded with posts of users claiming to have used the new technology to weed out Chinese apps. The online campaign to boycott Chinese goods and technology began with a video posted by Sonam Wangchuk, the engineer who inspired the film 3 Idiots.