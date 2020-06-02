Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE reported 635 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-19 deaths in a press briefing on Monday. The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the UAE government announced the details in the briefing. 406 recoveres were also announced.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 35,192 which includes 16,588 cases in active treatment. Recoveries stand at a total of 18,338.

Death toll in the UAE due to COVID-19 complications rose to 266 after Monday’s update. The authorities offered their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased individuals.

More than 650,000 tests were conducted over the past two weeks across UAE. 30,000 tests were performed on Monday which led to the detection of the new cases, the authorities added.

Dr Amna Dhahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE government, added that while the country os easing restrictions, it is important to not be lax in precautions and care, especially for vulnerable groups.

She said, “We are still at a time that requires our full commitment to precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. We urge everyone, citizens and residents, to continue health practices.”