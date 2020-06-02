Coronavirus : Popular actress,family members test positive for COVID19

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai actress Mohena Kumari who is also a choreographer becomes the next celebrity from the Television industry after Kiran Kumar to test positive for novel Coronavirus. Currently, all the members of the family and staff are said to be put under quarantine.

As per the latest reports, Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj has tested positive for Coronavirus. This comes after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for the novel COVID-19 on Sunday and was quarantined. Not just the couple, their staff and family members have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Mohena revealed, “Right now we are in the hospital. The news is true, my family and I have tested positive.”

So, a lot of people stay with us. Not in the house but we have a quarters sort of thing. We are 7 family members who have been affected and rest all are people from a sanstha. They are also affected but nobody has any kind of major symptom, she said.