Covid 19 rises in North-East with Assam -the most affected state

Assam and Tripura have been the most affected states in the region. Assam, in fact, is one of the fast infectious states in the country right now. In the last one week, its total confirmed cases have increased by almost three times, from 526 on May 25 to 1465 now. Assam’s Kamrup, Marigaon, and Golpara regions are the current hotspots of the disease.

Its current doubling time is just about 4.5 days. The state reported 192 cases on Monday. The flow of migrant laborers from different parts of the nation in under-regulated Shramik trains is alleged to be the cause of a sharp surge in Covid rise of the state.W.Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee poked the railway minister Piyush Goyal terming Shramik trains as “Corona Express”.

In a recent tiff, on the cancellation of a Shramik train from Maharashtra, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan blamed the railway for not logging the details of passengers and not following pandemic protocols.