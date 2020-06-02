Covid-19 Updates: 596 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

596 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 388 new recoveries from the infection were reported by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Tuesday. The ministry also informed that 3 people had died due to the pandemic in the country.

The death toll due to the coronavirus has reached at 269 in UAE. The total number of recoveries has reached at 18726. The total number of infection is at 35788.

The ministry informed that till now more than 2 million Covid-19 tests has been done in the country. In this more than 650,000 of these tests have been conducted in the last two weeks alone.