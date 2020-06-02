DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 6 deaths due to coronavirus in Kuwait

Jun 2, 2020, 05:40 pm IST

877 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait. This  was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) citing the Health Ministry. Thus the total infection in the country has rised to 28,649. 6 more deaths due to the coronavirus has been also reported, The death toll has reached at 226.

187 patients are  receiving intensive care treatment.  499 people have left institutional quarantine centres over the past 24 hours . 1,382 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total  recoveries in the country to  14,281  .

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close