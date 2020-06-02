Dubai makes important announcement

Dubai government has decided to open the shopping malls and private sector business in the emirate from tomorrow. This decision was announced by Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Tuesday.

The decision was taken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. As per the new decision the shopping malls and private sector business in Dubai will operate at 100 per cent from Wednesday.